More than 400 students participate in LIFE Games

Wendy Alexander/The Madera Tribune

Judy Madrigal helps Jailyn Muniz, 2, make a necklace during the Life Games event hosted by Madera County Office of Education at the Madera District Fairgrounds on Nov. 8.

More than 400 students with special needs participated in the 5th Annual LIFE Games hosted by Madera County Superintendent of Schools on Friday, Nov. 8 at the Madera Fairgrounds.

LIFE Games is an event that demonstrates that all students, even the most severely disabled, can be included in any activity with the right preparation. Students participated in four different series of activities throughout the day. Activities focused on physical education, sensory, and visual and performing arts standards. Students also demonstrated teamwork with large team activities such as human foosball and corn hole.

“The students are the competitors for the games and champions not only for the games, but for the way they face their daily challenges,” said Cecilia Massetti, Madera County Superintendent of Schools.

Community agencies such as the Madera police and sheriff’s departments, Camarena Health and Center for Autism, offered informational booths for students. Reptile Ron Animal Presentations brought out reptiles.

Students from all districts in Madera County are served in the regional programs operated by Madera County Superintendent of Schools. Approximately 300 staff members and community volunteers participated. The Madera Rotary Club cooked 800 hamburgers and hot dogs for students and volunteers.

A major financial sponsor of the event is Brothers of the Third Wheel organization.

MCOE LIFE Games received a Golden Bell Award from the California School Boards Association (CSBA) and the 2016 Apple for Excellence Award from California County Boards of Education (CCBE).