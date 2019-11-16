Letter: Claims of abuse at charter school

Ezequiel Tafoya Alvarado Academy director, Dr. Nicholas Retana, has been accused of abusing physically and verbally several students. It is being investigated by theMadera County Sheriff’s Department and CPS.

But, he is still ON campus intimidating staff and students. WHY?

Madera Unified School District stated that because it is a charter school the school board needs to meet in order place him on leave. He (Dr. Retana) doesn’t want that, nor does he feel that is needed.

He went on camera for Univision and said, "If you don’t like the way we treat your kids, take them out."

Again how can you talk like that and then say you are doing everything in the best interest of the children?

When asked about the school finances, he said they are not allowed to be reviewed. What is he hiding? After stating he put more than $1 million of his own money to start the school and has not been paid back.

Sorry, government and state employees such as teachers are not paid enough to build their own school!

Please help us get the word out and protect our children.

I know you are innocent until proven guilty, but with that interview and admission, if this would have happened in a regular school he would have been placed on leave the same day.

Thank you.

— Mary Salazar,

Madera