Arredondo launches campaign for supervisor

For The Madera Tribune

Ric Arredondo stands with wife, Allesia, in the middle of a crowd at Mari’s Restaurant on Thursday to launch his campaign for the District Four seat on the Madera County Board of Supervisors.

Surrounded by enthusiastic supporters at Mari’s Restaurant in downtown Madera chanting “Pick Ric,” Ric Arredondo kicked off his campaign for the Madera County Board of Supervisors Thursday night, officially announcing his run for District 4, which includes most of the east side of the City of Madera, Parkwood, and Parksdale.

“I am running for the Board to serve the people of Madera County,” Arredondo told his audience. “I want to work with the residents of District 4 to build a thriving community.”

Arredondo, a mortgage officer, said that the decade during which he served on the Madera Unified School District’s School Board taught him about effective leadership and the issues facing Maderans. He said he wanted to put what he has learned from those experiences to work in county government and to implement the skills he has developed to bring the City, Madera Unified and the County together in meaningful ways to solve the most pressing issues.

“We can tackle the problems facing this county and bring real growth and prosperity to our communities,” said Arredondo.

Planning Commissioner Israel Cortes lauded the former school trustee as “an experienced public servant and community leader we can depend on. I am proud to stand with him today.”

Born to Raul Barrera Arredondo and Maria Salazar Arredondo, the supervisorial candidate is a native Maderan and attended James Monroe, Thomas Jefferson and Madera High. He credits his parents with giving him a strong moral compass and showing him the importance of family and hard work.

Arredondo and his wife, Alyssia, have five children and four grandchildren.