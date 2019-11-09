0
Workshop scheduled to discuss downtown main street designs

November 9, 2019

For The Madera Tribune

A community workshop will be held Wednesday, Nov. 13, from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

 

The workshop, conducted by the City of Madera, is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. and run until 7 p.m. at the First 5 Madera County Building 525 E. Yosemite Ave.

 

It will offer the public a chance to gather information and voiced opinions about possible design improvements in the downtown Madera core.

 

Speakers and presenters  will include officials from the City of Madera and the engineering firm Mark Thomas, which has been hired to lead the project.

