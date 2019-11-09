Shop Small and Dining Guide

The holiday season is right around the corner, and before you can say “Ho, Ho, Ho,” it will be the first of the year 2020. So, don’t blink.

On Wednesday of this week someone said to me, “Christmas Day is 7 weeks from today.”

Whoa! I said, “How’d that happen? Seems that just last week it was January!”

She said, “Oh, Nancy, you say that every year.”

I suppose I do say that every year, because every year seems to pass faster that the last year did. Maybe that’s why the holiday season comes earlier every year.

I was in Walmart the other day (before Halloween), and the Christmas stuff was all over the place. For heaven’s sake, what happened to Thanksgiving? When I was a little girl, we didn’t see any Christmas things in the stores until after we saw the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. That day was the first appearance of Santa Claus outside of the North Pole, and that was when it became legal to display Christmas decorations and promote the Christmas season.

My, how things have changed since I was a little girl, back in the Stone Age. Shopping itself has changed so much, with online purchases and the “big box stores,” that we have squeezed out our local businesses and suffocated them. We really do need to support the small businesses in our community. In fact, I believe that shopping locally with the small businesses actually adds to the excitement and charm of the holiday season.

There is a day in November dedicated to the small businesses in the community. It is a concept that was started by American Express, and this year marks its 10th anniversary. The event is called “Shop Small© on Small Business Saturday©.” On Saturday, November 30, 2019, our community is asked to support their favorite small businesses. Shopping with the local small businesses brings our community together, and helps support our town of Madera.

The Madera Tribune is also planning to support our local restaurants by compiling their advertisements into a local “Dining Guide.” This is the first year for this publication, and we are hoping to help our community by providing a reference for good “eating places” in our town.

One of the ad sales staff promoting this great little publication was inviting one of the restaurants to participate in this effort. She was told by the restaurant owner, “I don’t need to advertise.” Hmmm. I asked her which restaurant said that to her. When she told me who it was, I asked her, “WHO?” I had never even heard of that restaurant. Why? BECAUSE THEY DON’T ADVERTISE. Advertising does work.

By the way, in my last article, I mentioned how interesting and effective classified advertising is, and that the folks at The Madera Tribune are adding to the classifieds by placing ads themselves. I have had responses to 3 of my ads, and it has inspired me to advertise more.

In my next columns, I will share with you some of the great ideas I received from my ad requesting suggestions for future columns. These readers have great ideas! Thanks to those who have responded.

— My love to all,

Nancy

• • •

Don’t be concerned only about your own interests, but also be concerned about the interests of others.

— Philippians 2:4