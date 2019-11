House Democrats are taking a Victory Lap for their impeachment vote. That, too, is a sham. We have secret ballots in our other elections. I bet if the House had another call for impeachment with a secret vote, it would be completely different count. Too much party pressure with an open vote.

I hope all listen to their hearts when they vote in these coming elections. It is secret, isn’t it?

— Bill Hoffrage,

Madera