Eric Fleming, Madera County’s chief executive, awaits trial on DUI charges

For The Madera Tribune

The Chief Administrative Officer of Madera County, Eric D. Fleming, is awaiting a trial in Fresno County on charges of driving under the influence, according to records recently confirmed by the Fresno Police Department.

Fleming, 50, who lives in Fresno, has been the chief executive officer of Madera County government since late 2010.

The misdemeanor arrest was made on July 4, 2019.

His car was towed.

Fleming reportedly was released on his own recognizance at the scene. The court case remains pending.

When contacted by the Tribune for comment, Fleming said, “I am human, and I make mistakes. Last July, I made a huge mistake, and chose to drive home after celebrating with friends.

“I was pulled over by the Fresno PD on suspicion of driving under the influence. I received a citation and was allowed to go home.

“The case is pending. I want to apologize to my family, my friends, the Board of Supervisors and the employees of the Madera County organization for creating this negative attention.”