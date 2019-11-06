Murder suspects on loose

For The Madera Tribune

From left are Santos Fonseca and Jonathan Salazar.

$5,000 reward being offered

Two men being held on murder charges and numerous other felonies escaped the Monterey County Adult Detention Facility early Sunday morning. Authorities believe they may have fled the Salinas area separately and have put out a Central Valley-wide alert to the public to be on the lookout for the men, whom they say are dangerous.

A $5,000.00 reward is being offered for information that leads to the capture of these individuals. Authorities are asking the public to take a good look at the photographs with this story, and call 911 immediately if either of the men is seen. Do not approach them as they are considered dangerous.

Santos Samuel Fonseca, 21, is 5’7’ and 150lbs and Jonathan Salazar, 20, is 5’7’ and 170 lbs, with a large tattoo of a P on his right cheek. The two had been held since 2018 and were awaiting trial on separate charges when they escaped from the jail.

Information on their current or previous whereabouts can be reported to the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office at 831-755-3722, 24 hours a day, with any information you may have. Tips can also be submitted to the We Tip line by calling (888) 833-4847. Tip witnesses can remain anonymous.