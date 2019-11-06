0
Letter: A store’s donation brightens big day

November 6, 2019

For The Madera Tribune

Mia Hernandez poses after receiving her pumpkin.

This past week Lowe’s graciously donated more than 100 pumpkins to students at Sierra Vista Elementary. Pumpkins were given to students in our Autism Program as well as our students who earned a 4.0 for the first quarter. Several students who have had Perfect Attendance were put in a drawing for a chance to win pumpkins as well.

 

We are so thankful to Lowe’s for helping us celebrate the end of the first quarter of school.

 

The pumpkins were a special treat for so many of our students. It is awesome to see businesses in Madera investing in the education of our students.

 

— Christina Riche’,

 

Vice principal,

 

Sierra Vista Elementary

