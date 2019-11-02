Teams hosting fundraisers

The Madera Coyotes cross country and boys soccer teams are hosting alumni fundraisers in the next couple of weeks while the Madera South baseball team will host a cornhole tournament later this month.

Cross country alumni needed

The Madera Coyotes cross country team will host the Madera Classic Invitational on Nov. 8 at Town and Country Park.

Middle school races begin at 3 p.m. and high school races will begin immediately after, at approximately 3:40 p.m.

However, the highlight of the day will be an alumni race.

Head coach Russ Stanford invites all Madera Coyote alumni who have helped put Madera cross country on the map. Stanford anticipates the alumni race will begin at 5 p.m.

The cost for alumni runners are $6 each. Contact Stanford at russstanford@maderausd.org or show up to the race to register.

Coyotes soccer alumni game

After the Madera Coyotes boys soccer team finishes playing its intrasquad scrimmage on Nov. 9, the team will host an alumni game, beginning at 6 p.m. in Memorial Stadium.

Fans and former players are invited to watch the newest Coyotes battle in the intrasquad scrimmage at 4 p.m. in Memorial Stadium.

Following the scrimmage, the alumni game will take place. As of Thursday, Madera Coyotes boys soccer head coach Nic Landeros said about 25 players have signed up.

He said the absolute last day to sign up is Monday. The cost is $25 and includes a game shirt. Landeros said he will do what he can to split the team evenly by the players registered for the event.

To register, contact Landeros at 871-2728.

Stallions cornhole tournament

After the success of its Alumni game in early October, the Madera South baseball team will host a cornhole tournament on Nov. 17 on the baseball field.

The team will host the inaugural Bag Brawl on the Eddie Chapa baseball field. Check in begins at 11 a.m. and bags fly at 12 p.m. The cost is $50 per team and includes a taco lunch. Teams include a adult and a student.

Prizes will be awarded to the top three teams. Head coach Alan Sandoval said he has 60 teams signed up and is hoping to hit 100 teams.

To sign up, contact Sandoval at 813-6345.