Madera Police Log: Oct. 19-20

The Madera Police Department reported the following incidents.

Oct. 19

4:16 a.m. — Vehicle stolen in the 400 block of West 9th St.

10:41 a.m. — Hit and run with injuries near East Yosemite Avenue and North Lake Street.

11:21 a.m. — Animal complaint in the 100 block of Greystone.

12:30 p.m. — Animal found dead in the 800 block of Orchard Avenue.

2:06 p.m. — Assault with deadly weapon in the 1200 block of East Almond Avenue.

2:25 p.m. — Civil standby in the 600 block of Harbor drive.

5 p.m. — Fire in the 3000 block of Sultana Drive.

9:33 p.m. — Noisy music from partying in the 27300 block of Saunders Road.

11:10 p.m. — Driving under the influence near North Lake Street and East Cleveland Avenue.

11:38 p.m. — Traffic hazard near South Madera Avenue and West Gary Lane.

Oct. 20

1:34 a.m. — Robbery in progress in the 200 block of North Gateway Drive.

1:37 a.m. — Driving under the influence in the 1100 block of Raymond Road.

1:51 a.m. — Man with a gun in the 200 block of South C Street.

3:02 a.m. — Domestic violence in the 1300 block of Toluca Way.

9:45 a.m. — Child missing in the 400 block of Stinson Avenue.

11:19 a.m. — Private property tow in the 1800 block of West Cleveland Avenue.

11:59 a.m. — Assault with deadly weapon in the 1900 block of Clinton Street.

1:28 p.m. — Hit and run collision with property damage near Pescara Way and Noreen Way.

4:59 p.m. — Driving under the influence near East 6th and South A Streets.

7:09 p.m. — Civil dispute in the 800 block of east 5th Street.

7:28 p.m. — Contempt of court order in the 1100 block of La Jolla Court.

10:06 p.m. — Noisy music from party in the 500 block of Lilly Street.

10:52 p.m. — Assault with deadly weapon in the 900 block of North Gateway Drive.

11:42 p.m. — Domestic violence in the 500 block of East 6th Street.