Madera Police Log: Oct. 11-14

The Madera Police Department reported the following incidents.

Oct. 11

4:22 a.m. — Fire near Magnolia Street and East Yosemite Avenue.

4:51 a.m. — Driving reckless near Summer Set Lane and Riverview Drive.

8:01 a.m. — Animal injured in the 1100 block of Carmen Avenue.

12:14 a.m. — Parking citation issued in the 200 block of South D Street.

12:18 p.m. — Code enforcement inspection in the 700 block of North D Street.

12:51 p.m. — Traffic collision with ambulance required near West Lewis Street and South Madera Avenue.

3:50 p.m. — Prowler in the 1400 block of Carrey Avenue.

4 p.m. — Child missing in the 1100 block of Raymond Road.

5:54 p.m. — Civil standby in the 600 block of Harbor Drive.

10:20 p.m. — Driving under the influence near South Madera Avenue and East Pecan Avenue.

Oct. 12

5:02 a.m. — Driving recklessly in the 500 block of South Madera Avenue.

9:10 a.m. — Vehicle stolen in the 900 block of Sonora Street.

9:20 a.m. — Civil standby in the 600 block of Harbor Drive.

9:57 a.m. — Vandalism in the 100 block of Sassafras Drive.

1 p.m. — Driving under the influence near Tozer Street and Clinton Street.

1:14 p.m. — Civil dispute in the 600 block of Adelaide Avenue.

1:34 p.m. — Traffic collision with property damage in the 300 block of West Olive Avenue.

2 p.m. — Robbery in the 900 block of South B Street.

2:31 p.m. — Vehicle stolen in the 900 block of Sonora Street.

4:29 p.m. — Traffic collision with injuries near Aviation Drive and Condor Drive.

5:36 p.m. — Assault with deadly weapon in the 700 block of East Rush Street.

7:11 p.m. — Civil dispute in the 900 block of West 6th Street.

7:21 p.m. — Hit-and-run collision near East Yosemite Avenue and North A Street.

8:55 p.m. — Noisy music from party in the 1500 block of Princeton Avenue.

10:11 p.m. — Parking citation issued in the 100 block of Sycamore Avenue.

10:18 p.m. — Juvenile runaway in the 1400 block of La Jolla Way.

11:24 p.m. — Vandalism in the 300 block of Malone Street.

Oct. 13

2:25 a.m. — Civil dispute in the 800 block of Terrace Place

7:13 a.m. — Animal complaint in the 2300 block of Howard Road.

8:09 a.m. — Robbery in the 2000 block of Las Fresas Way.

11:06 a.m. — Private property tow in the 1800 block of Clinton Street.

11:18 a.m. — Person missing in the 1900 block of Clinton Street.

11:45 a.m. — Contempt of court order in the 500 block of Chianti Court.

1:58 p.m. — Man down in the 500 block of South B Street.

3:11 p.m. — Code blue in the 1200 block of Sherwood Way.

4:17 p.m. — Criminal threats in the 300 block of South C Street.

4:39 p.m. — Domestic violence in the 100 block of East 12th Street.

7:07 p.m. — Grand theft in the 1200 block of East Cleveland Avenue.

8:18 p.m. — Civil dispute in the 700 block of south Madera Avenue.

8:22 p.m. — Domestic violence in the 3000 block of Gamay Avenue.

Oct. 14

9:47 a.m. — Driving under the influence near North State Route 99 and West Cleveland Avenue.

10:23 a.m. — Fight near North Gateway Drive and East Yosemite Avenue.

2:54 p.m. — Parking citation issued in the 100 block of Stadium Road.

5:42 p.m. — Child found near Merced Street and Green Way.

6:01 p.m. — Civil standby near Mainberry Drive and Lighthouse Drive.

6:20 p.m. — Juvenal runaway in the 2200 block of Tozer Street.

6:43 p.m. — Domestic violence in the 600 bock of South B Street.

8:59p.m. — Domestic violence in the 1200 bock of Alicante Way.

9:37p.m. — Civil dispute in the 900 block of Emily Way.

10:32 p.m. — Traffic collision with ambulance required near Riverview Drive and North Granada Drive.