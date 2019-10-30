Madera Police Log: Oct. 11-14

The Madera Police Department reported the following incidents.
Oct. 11
4:22 a.m. — Fire near Magnolia Street and East Yosemite Avenue.
4:51 a.m. — Driving reckless near Summer Set Lane and Riverview Drive.
8:01 a.m. — Animal injured in the 1100 block of Carmen Avenue.
12:14 a.m. — Parking citation issued in the 200 block of South D Street.
12:18 p.m. — Code enforcement inspection in the 700 block of North D Street.
12:51 p.m. — Traffic collision with ambulance required near West Lewis Street and South Madera Avenue.
3:50 p.m. — Prowler in the 1400 block of Carrey Avenue.
4 p.m. — Child missing in the 1100 block of Raymond Road.
5:54 p.m. — Civil standby in the 600 block of Harbor Drive.
10:20 p.m. — Driving under the influence near South Madera Avenue and East Pecan Avenue.
Oct. 12
5:02 a.m. — Driving recklessly in the 500 block of South Madera Avenue.
9:10 a.m. — Vehicle stolen in the 900 block of Sonora Street.
9:20 a.m. — Civil standby in the 600 block of Harbor Drive.
9:57 a.m. — Vandalism in the 100 block of Sassafras Drive.
1 p.m. — Driving under the influence near Tozer Street and Clinton Street.
1:14 p.m. — Civil dispute in the 600 block of Adelaide Avenue.
1:34 p.m. — Traffic collision with property damage in the 300 block of West Olive Avenue.
2 p.m. — Robbery in the 900 block of South B Street.
2:31 p.m. — Vehicle stolen in the 900 block of Sonora Street.
4:29 p.m. — Traffic collision with injuries near Aviation Drive and Condor Drive.
5:36 p.m. — Assault with deadly weapon in the 700 block of East Rush Street.
7:11 p.m. — Civil dispute in the 900 block of West 6th Street.
7:21 p.m. — Hit-and-run collision near East Yosemite Avenue and North A Street.
8:55 p.m. — Noisy music from party in the 1500 block of Princeton Avenue.
10:11 p.m. — Parking citation issued in the 100 block of Sycamore Avenue.
10:18 p.m. — Juvenile runaway in the 1400 block of La Jolla Way.
11:24 p.m. — Vandalism in the 300 block of Malone Street.
Oct. 13
2:25 a.m. — Civil dispute in the 800 block of Terrace Place
7:13 a.m. — Animal complaint in the 2300 block of Howard Road.
8:09 a.m. — Robbery in the 2000 block of Las Fresas Way.
11:06 a.m. — Private property tow in the 1800 block of Clinton Street.
11:18 a.m. — Person missing in the 1900 block of Clinton Street.
11:45 a.m. — Contempt of court order in the 500 block of Chianti Court.
1:58 p.m. — Man down in the 500 block of South B Street.
3:11 p.m. — Code blue in the 1200 block of Sherwood Way.
4:17 p.m. — Criminal threats in the 300 block of South C Street.
4:39 p.m. — Domestic violence in the 100 block of East 12th Street.
7:07 p.m. — Grand theft in the 1200 block of East Cleveland Avenue.
8:18 p.m. — Civil dispute in the 700 block of south Madera Avenue.
8:22 p.m. — Domestic violence in the 3000 block of Gamay Avenue.
Oct. 14
9:47 a.m. — Driving under the influence near North State Route 99 and West Cleveland Avenue.
10:23 a.m. — Fight near North Gateway Drive and East Yosemite Avenue.
2:54 p.m. — Parking citation issued in the 100 block of Stadium Road.
5:42 p.m. — Child found near Merced Street and Green Way.
6:01 p.m. — Civil standby near Mainberry Drive and Lighthouse Drive.
6:20 p.m. — Juvenal runaway in the 2200 block of Tozer Street.
6:43 p.m. — Domestic violence in the 600 bock of South B Street.
8:59p.m. — Domestic violence in the 1200 bock of Alicante Way.
9:37p.m. — Civil dispute in the 900 block of Emily Way.
10:32 p.m. — Traffic collision with ambulance required near Riverview Drive and North Granada Drive.