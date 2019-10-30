Letter: On the passing of Josephine Jimenez

It is with tremendous sadness that we address the loss of one of our students, Josephine Jimenez.

As we mourn the loss of our student, we offer sympathy, prayers, and comfort to the family, friends, classmates, teachers and everyone who loved her and shared in her life. A grief response team will be in place to assist students and staff at Madera High School in handling this loss.

Our counselors and school psychologist will work closely with this team as they make themselves available for students and staff. An increased level of individual and group counseling services will be available on a continual basis for as long as necessary.

We ask everyone to remember Josephine’s compassion, kindness, love, thoughtfulness and sense of justice. As always, our Madera Unified School District Family will continue to support each other through this very difficult time.

— Madera Unified School District