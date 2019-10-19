Planning manager departing position

For The Madera Tribune

Chris Boyle, current planning manager of the City of Madera said he is leaving Oct. 28 to assume the position of Development Services director at the City of Bakersfield. He is pictured here when he wore a pink blazer to support breast cancer awareness month.

Chris Boyle, longtime planning manager for the City of Madera, has announced his upcoming departure from the city of Madera effective Oct. 28.

Boyle said he will be leaving to become Development Services Director at the City of Bakersfield.

At about 400,000 population, and growing, Bakersfield is the ninth-largest city in California. Energy production and agriculture are the primary industries there, along with a vibrant and popular country music scene known as “the Bakersfield Sound.”

“I didn’t go looking for it,” Boyle said, “but it’s a great opportunity for advancement, and the new position with it’s new challenges was just too good to pass up.

“They are also approaching their general plan 10-year update so it’s an exciting time,” he said with a big smile.

Boyle has been with the City of Madera for the last 12 years and was well known for his knowledge and enthusiastic, in-depth explanations of city maps and as the “go to” source for complex federal and state regulations pertaining to all things in planning and development.

Boyle said he enjoyed his time in Madera and wished the city well. “I’ve always said this city (of Madera) can be anything it wants to be, and it still can be. We’ve never shied away from a challenge, we’ve charted a path, got through the recession ... It has some challenges but (Madera) still has some great opportunities ahead.” he said.

Boyle specializes in government, urban planning, zoning, and environmental impact assessment, and holds a Master’s Degree focused in Geography from the University of Nevada, Reno.

Boyle also enjoyed sharing knowledge in his specialties and taught evening and weekend college courses, and said he hopes to continue teaching in Bakersfield at some point, as time allows.