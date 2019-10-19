Opinion: Holidays are soon beginning

This weekend is the Halloween Ball staged by the Madera Rotary Club. A charity event of adults dressed as superheroes, fairy princes and princesses. Trick-or-treating zombies, ghosts, witches and wizards will be dancing, dining and enjoying adult beverages. The best costumes win awards and interesting items will sell at auction. Proceeds will go towards community projects benefitting the less fortunate and the youth of Madera. The decorations are always top-notch, the costumes clever and often elaborate. It should be a blast; I hope to see you there!

• • •

The Declaration of Independence begins, “We hold these truths to be self-evident.” I like those words a lot. Many truths are self-evident. As an example, water is wet; the sky is blue, stars twinkle, etc.

There are some things that people just know and rely on. Too often though, I trip throughout life and feel like everybody got an important memo but me. Life is to be enjoyed so I just keep going and hope for the best.

I wonder how our ancestors would analyze the state our country presently occupies. We have a president that enjoys being brash and profane. When I voted for him, I knew he was going to be a different kind of administration.

President Donald Trump serves without compensation, donating his salary to worthy causes that benefit a great many people. Many are projects the government can’t squeeze into its budget. All the while we taxpayers are paying members of Congress obscene amounts of money and providing avenues to pad their wallets and those of their friends.

They also overstay their welcome in office, serving for decades. If the senior members of Congress haven’t accomplished their goals with their decades of “service,” it is highly unlikely more years will improve their productivity.

I am proud to be an American. Even with all our problems, we still live in the best country on the planet. One of its faults is that it’s weak in the area of motivating a segment of the population to care for their own needs. These people, most of them women, are caught up in a welfare system that provides them with just enough income to subsist but not to thrive.

Birth control products are still denied women by segments of the clergy. Many women are still controlled by keeping them barefoot and pregnant, as the old saw proclaims. Many of my sisters get a raw deal from life and the people in it.

Even all these years after getting the right to vote, too many women are still paid less than men doing the same work and discriminated against when it comes to career advancement. Too often, the ratio of men to women employees in the workplace is so far slanted that it makes all women a disadvantaged demographic.

Sisters of the world, unite and support each other. American women, you have rights that only you can exercise. Don’t allow fear and anxiety to make you accept poor treatment at work or at home. We are stronger together and must support each other wherever necessary. Be classy and manipulate the situation in your favor. Seriously, hats and posters resembling female anatomy parts is not the way to make our point or to be taken seriously.

• • •

Halloween is two weeks from now, Thanksgiving is just six weeks away. Christmas is in 10 weeks and the year 2020 will be here in just 11 weeks. Enjoy the holiday season and be good to yourself.

Long days and pleasant nights, have a good weekend.

• • •

Readers may contact Tami Jo Nix by emailing tamijonix@gmail.com or following @TamiJoNix on Twitter.