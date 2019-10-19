Letter: On change in School start time

I loved your opinion regarding the California legislature sticking their noses where they do not belong, such as school start times.

Did you know the Texas state legislature, by law, meets for one 140 day session — every 2 years (odd years). Basically in about 6 1/2 months they pass all the laws needed for the next two years!

The governor can call them back in for an emergency session, but only for 30 days, and they can only discuss the single item that the governor says is the reason for the session.

Wouldn’t it be nice if Taxifornia did the same?

— Thomas Edginton,

Madera