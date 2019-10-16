GOP Women to be hosts at program on trafficking

Madera Republican Women Federated will play host Oct. 24 to a presentation on O.L.I.V.E., to be given by Lt. Dan Foss of the Madera Police Department.

O.L.I.V.E. is an organization in Madera that helps victims of human trafficking and the sex trade, working closely with the police.

This will be a general meeting of the Republican Women Federated, open to the public.

The cost is $15, with check-in at 5:30 p.m. at Madera Municipal Golf Course, Avenue 17 and Road 23.

RSVP to Barbara Thomasson by phone call or text at (559) 232-0566, or by email to bthomasson011@comcast.net.