State tests show slow growth

Madera South High School showed progress in the CAASPP tests.

Results of California’s annual school report card for 2018-2019 have arrived, and the scores show Madera Unified continuing its incremental improvement that has been the case since the new assessment, which is taken online, was implemented in 2015.

Students in grades 3-8 and in grade 11 took the English/Language Arts and Math tests on the CAASPP (California Assessment of Student Performance and Progress). The percentage of students who met or exceeded grade level expectations in English, district-wide, was 35 percent, a 2 percent increase over the prior year but a 10 percent increase since 2015. In mathematics, the percentage of students who met or exceeded the grade level expectation was 22 percent, which is the same result as the prior year but a 6 percent increase since 2015.

District officials are touting the fact that a total of 41 students in the district made perfect scores on the CAASPP. This accomplishment is a major feat because only a very small percentage of students across the state ever perform perfectly on the CAASPP.

English/Language Arts Tests Results

Following are the English/Language Arts results of each school’s ranking according to the percentage of its students who met or exceeded the state’s expectations.

Elementary Schools: Lincoln (41.49); Pershing (41.45); Adams (40.61); Eastin-Arcola (39.42); Millview (39.04); Berenda (38.77); Howard (38.23); La Vina (37.85); Dixieland (34.05); Virginia Rose (33.08); Chavez (32.77); Nishimoto (32.77); Monroe (32.54); Alpha (30.21); Parkwood (29.92); Sierra Vista (26.27); Madison (23.78); Washington (20.70).

Middle Schools: Thomas Jefferson (38.46); Desmond (33.98); MLK (26.35).

High Schools: Madera South High (49.78); Madera High (45.26); Mt. Vista (34.97); Furman (29.31).

Charter Schools: Sherman Thomas High School (88.00); STCS Stem Academy (76.00); Sherman Thomas Charter School (34.31); ETTA (27.40).

Math Tests Results

Following are the Math results of each school’s ranking according to the percentage of its students who met or exceeded the state’s expectations

Elementary Schools: Lincoln (38.14); La Vina (34.64); Eastin-Arcola (33.82); Adams (33.18); Pershing (31.94); Millview (31.64); Berenda (30.91); Howard (28.41); Virginia Rose (27.99); Dixieland (27.66); Monroe (24.27); Parkwood (23.38); Nishimoto (23.19); Chavez (21.19); Alpha (20.77); Sierra Vista (20.57); Madison (18.63); Washington (11.69).

Middle School: Thomas Jefferson (18.08); Desmond (14.93); MLK (14.11).

High Schools: Mt. Vista (21.96); Madera High (17.80); Madera South High (11.99).

Charter Schools: STCS Stem Academy (65.34); Sherman Thomas Charter School (27.01); ETTA (19.18); STCS High School (8.00).

The State Department of Education contends that CAASPP results provide only one measure of a school district’s effectiveness in educating students. Other factors include graduation rates, suspension rates, career readiness programs, and absentee rates.