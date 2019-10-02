Joetta Fleak named Madera High’s Homecoming grand marshal

For The Madera Tribune

Joetta Fleak has been named Madera High School’s Homecoming Parade grand marshal.

Maderans have often used the phrase, “Coyote Born, Coyote Bred, Coyote til the day I’m dead!”... yet, it’s not often we find a leader in our community who truly embodies these ideals. This year, Madera High was pleased to announce the 2019 Homecoming Grand Marshal, Joetta Flores Fleak

Joetta was born and raised in the Valley to legendary MHS alumn, Joe and Katie Flores and is proud to call herself a Coyote Alum from the Class of 1968. While at MHS, Joetta was a four-year varsity tennis player whose highlights include capturing the coveted “Coe T. Swift #1 Player” during her senior year.

After graduation Joetta attended Fresno State to study Anthropology. While at Fresno State she got married and had two children, Elissa (‘94 grad) and Lynley (‘97 grad). Once the children were grade school age, Joetta completed her bachelor’s degree while receiving a multiple-subject teaching credential.

She would put her degree to work by teaching in her home town of Madera at Alpha Elementary School.

Joetta’s love for the fourth-grade curriculum would see her devote the next twenty-eight (28) years to Madera Unified until she retired in 2014.

During her time at Alpha elementary, Joetta would serve as a Master Teacher and be named “Teacher of the Year” in 2000. Both of Joetta’s daughters attended Madera High School. Elissa, Class of 1994, was an integral piece of Coach Shaubach’s softball team who helped secure an NYL Championship over rival Clovis by belting in two runs, while Lynley, Class of 1997, followed in mom’s footsteps as a multi-sport letterman honing her craft on the tennis court. In her “free” time, Joetta has spent the last three decades helping her native North Folk Mono tribe by serving on their council.

As a member of the tribal council she has helped with the California Indian Manpower Consortium, California Indian Legal Services(CILS), the Tribal Water Summit, all while serving as treasurer for the last two decades. Additionally, she has given cultural presentations to schools, served on the Madera County Historical Society board, and has been consulting the Madera County Library for the last eight years on Native American history. However, Joetta saw a need for a bigger educational voice in our community and in 2018 decided to run for a seat on the Madera Unified School District board of trustees.

Upon winning her election she went right to work serving on various district committees ranging from Career Technical Education to Site Selection and Sports. Joetta is a firm believer in education. She is a quiet and humble leader. WE BELIEVE she is a Champion for our students.

Joetta is at as many events throughout the district she can attend because she believes. She states she is “committed to improving our education system and giving back to her beloved community.” In a time when “Honesty and Competency equal Trust…” We believe we are in the best hands possible with her. The Coyote family is grateful for her years of service to our community and are honored to call Joetta Flores Fleak our 2019 Grand Marshal!