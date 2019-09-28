Gusty weekend winds prompt health caution

The potential for blowing dust as a result of anticipated gusty winds has prompted local air pollution officials to issue a health cautionary statement effective through Saturday night for the entire San Joaquin Valley. The northern and western parts of the Valley will be the first areas to see potential influence, with impacts likely covering the entire Valley on Saturday.

A low pressure system will produce moderate to gusty winds that will potentially cause localized blowing dust in the San Joaquin Valley where soils are potentially very dry — elevating concentrations of particulate matter 10 microns and smaller (PM10). Exposure to particulate pollution can cause serious health problems, aggravate lung disease, trigger asthma attacks and bronchitis, and increase risk of respiratory infections.

Where conditions warrant, people with heart or lung disease should follow their doctors’ advice for dealing with episodes of particulate exposure. Additionally, older adults and children should avoid prolonged exposure or heavy exertion, depending on their local conditions.

For more information, visit www.valleyair.org or call a district office in Fresno (230-6000), Modesto (209-557-6400) or Bakersfield (661-392-5500).