Opinion

Opinion: Disaster predictions that haven’t come true

September 25, 2019

Chuck Doud

John Nolte, writing for Breitbart, gives us this list of 41 doomsday, climate-related predictions, which since 1967 have not come true.

 

1967: Dire Famine Forecast By 1975

 

1969: Everyone Will Disappear In a Cloud Of Blue Steam By 1989 (1969)

 

1970: Ice Age By 2000

 

1970: America Subject to Water Rationing By 1974 and Food Rationing By 1980

 

1971: New Ice Age Coming By 2020 or 2030

 

1972: New Ice Age By 2070

 

1974: Space Satellites Show New Ice Age Coming Fast

 

1974: Another Ice Age?

 

1974: Ozone Depletion a ‘Great Peril to Life

 

1976: Scientific Consensus Planet Cooling, Famines imminent

 

1980: Acid Rain Kills Life In Lakes

 

1978: No End in Sight to 30-Year Cooling Trend

 

1988: Regional Droughts (that never happened) in 1990s

 

1988: Temperatures in DC Will Hit Record Highs

 

1988: Maldive Islands will Be Underwater by 2018 (they’re not)

 

1989: Rising Sea Levels will Obliterate Nations if Nothing Done by 2000

 

1989: New York City’s West Side Highway Underwater by 2019 (it’s not)

 

2000: Children Won’t Know what Snow Is

 

2002: Famine In 10 Years If We Don’t Give Up Eating Fish, Meat, and Dairy

 

2004: Britain will Be Siberia by 2024

 

2008: Arctic will Be Ice Free by 2018

 

2008: Climate Genius Al Gore Predicts Ice-Free Arctic by 2013

 

2009: Climate Genius Prince Charles Says we Have 96 Months to Save World

 

2009: UK Prime Minister Says 50 Days to ‘Save The Planet From Catastrophe’

 

2009: Climate Genius Al Gore Moves 2013 Prediction of Ice-Free Arctic to 2014

 

2013: Arctic Ice-Free by 2015

 

2014: Only 500 Days Before ‘Climate Chaos’

 

1968: Overpopulation Will Spread Worldwide

 

1970: World Will Use Up All its Natural Resources as of That Year

 

1966: Oil Will Be Gone in Ten Years

 

1972: Oil Depleted in 20 Years

 

1977: Department of Energy Says Oil will Peak in 90s

 

1980: Peak Oil In 2000

 

1996: Peak Oil in 2020

 

2002: Peak Oil in 2010

 

2006: Super Hurricanes!

 

2005: Manhattan Underwater by 2015

 

1970: Urban Citizens Will Require Gas Masks by 1985 (Only in big Chinese and some big Indian cities does that seem to be the case)

 

1970: Nitrogen buildup Will Make All Land Unusable

 

1970: Decaying Pollution Will Kill all the Fish

 

1970s: Killer Bees!

