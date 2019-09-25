Madera Police Log: Sept. 8-13

The Madera Police Department reported the following incidents.

Sept. 8

8:44 a.m. — Code blue in the 3300 block of Westgate Drive.

1:30 p.m. — Fight in the 400 block of Fairview Avenue.

3:10 p.m. — Traffic hazard near West 8th Street and South K Street.

3:30 p.m. — Criminal threats in the 300 block of South C Street.

5:25 p.m. — Animal injured near Orchard Avenue and West Central Avenue.

7:06 p.m. — Vehicle stolen in the 200 block of North C Street.

7:11 p.m. — Driving reckless near Valencia Avenue and San Carlos Avenue.

8:01 p.m. — Civil dispute in the 200 block of North Gateway Drive.

8:34 p.m. — Civil standby in the 1000 block of Los Arcos Lane.

9:26 p.m. — Juvenile out of control in the 300 block of North B Street.

10:04 p.m. — Domestic violence in the 800 block of Terrace Place.

10:20 p.m. — Domestic violence in the 1800 block of West Cleveland Avenue.

11:37 p.m. — Traffic hazard in the 700 block of South D Street.

Sept. 10

2:40 a.m. — Bike stolen in the 100 block of North Gateway Drive.

2:40 a.m. — Vehicle stolen in the 700 block of South Madera Avenue.

6:15 a.m. — Vehicle stolen in the 500 block of Monterey Street.

8:23 a.m. — Contempt of court order in the 1200 block of East Cleveland Avenue.

8:49 a.m. — Driving recklessly in the 1800 block of North Lake Street.

8:57 a.m. — Indecent exposure near East Riverside Drive and North Lake Street.

9:12 a.m. — Hit-and-run collision near East Central Avenue and North Lake Street.

9:46 a.m. — Code enforcement inspection near Riverview Drive and North Granada Drive.

11:24 a.m. — Fire in the 500 block of Vineyard Avenue.

11:40 a.m. — Child found near North Lake Street and East Yosemite Avenue.

12:46 p.m. — Civil dispute in the 400 block of Fairview Avenue.

2:31 p.m. — Traffic collision with property damage near Stadium Road and Saint Michelle Drive.

3:39 p.m. — Robbery near South E Street and Torres Way.

5:49 p.m. — Animal cruelty near North Lake Street and East Cleveland Avenue.

5:59 p.m. — Juvenile runaway in the 1200 block of La Jolla Way.

7:20 p.m. — Civil dispute in the 300 block of South C Street.

7:23 p.m. — Contempt of court order in the 900 block of Nebraska Avenue.

11:03 p.m. — Shots fired in the 300 block of North C Street.

Sept. 12

11:55 a.m. — Drunk in public in the 500 block of East Almond Avenue.

1:27 p.m. — Criminal threats in the 600 block of East Yosemite Avenue.

1:53 p.m. — Code inspection near Country Club Drive and West Sherwood Way.

2:24 p.m. — Public nuisance in the 200 block of Fairway Avenue.

2:29 p.m. — Animal complaint in the 600 block of South Madera Avenue.

3:58 p.m. — Kidnapping reported in the 300 block of South C Street.

4:23 p.m. — Criminal threats in the 300 block of South B Street.

7:12 p.m. — Vandalism in the 1800 block of Sunset Avenue.

7:20 p.m. — Civil dispute in the 100 block of South K Street.

10:57 p.m.— Driving under the influence near Sunset Avenue and Orchard Avenue.

11:09 p.m. — Fire in the 300 block of West Olive Avenue.

Sept. 13

8:23 a.m. — Animal found dead in the 1300 block of Wessmith Way.

8:32 a.m. — Hit-and-run collision near Williams Avenue and Sunset Avenue.

9:06 a.m. — Criminal threats in the 1600 block of Clinton Street.

11:18 a.m. — Code enforcement inspection in the 2300 block of Judith Way.

12:17 p.m. — Traffic collision with property damage near North Gateway Drive and East 2nd Street.

1:39 p.m. — Hit-and-run collision in the 500 block of Accornero Avenue.

5:04 p.m. — Juvenile out of control in the 100 block of Mariposa Street.

5:12 p.m. — Traffic collision, ambulance required, near Road 23 and Avenue 14.

7:08 p.m. — Civil standby in the 1000 block of East Cleveland Avenue.

8:17 p.m. — Civil dispute in the 300 block of South C Street.

8:35 p.m. — Noise music from party in the 1100 block of Cleveland Avenue.

9:53 p.m. — Juvenile runaway in the 1400 block of Michoacan Court.

10:10 p.m. — Shots fired near Clinton Street and South D Street.

11:20 p.m. — Civil dispute in the a600 block of East 6th Street.

11:59 p.m. — Driving under the influence in the 1100 block of Country Club Drive.