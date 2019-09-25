Madera County Sheriff's Log: Sept. 10-15

The Madera County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents.

Sept. 10

12:51 a.m. — Deputy was dispatched to the 14000 block of Santa Fe Drive in Madera regarding stolen gas from a tank dispenser. An investigation was conducted and a report was written. The case is suspended due to insufficient investigative leads.

5:15 p.m. — Deputy was dispatched to the 10000 block of Road 23 in Madera regarding a male subject stealing grapes out in the field and was detained by a private investigator. An investigation was conducted and a report was written. A report was forwarded to Madera District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

Sept. 11

5:37 p.m. — Deputy was dispatched to the area of Avenue 24 1/2 and Road 12 in Chowchilla regarding a theft from a farm. Upon arrival a vehicle was seen leaving the area. A vehicle stop was conducted and confirmed to be involved in the theft. Three subjects were arrested and booked into the Madera County Department of Corrections. A report was written and forwarded to the Madera County District Attorney’s Office for charges to be filed.

7:58 p.m. — Deputy was dispatched to the 50000 block of Road 426 in Oakhurst for a report of subject’s trespassing at a home. It was later found that the subject occupied the residence and moved in without consent from the owner. The subject was stealing power and various items from inside the home. A female at the residence was arrested and booked into the Madera County Department of Corrections on felony burglary charges.

Sept. 12

5:51 p.m. — Deputy was dispatched to the 20000 block of Maple Street in Madera regarding a trash can that was stolen. An investigation was conducted and a report was written. Case was closed due to lack of any suspect leads.

Sept. 13

3:42 p.m. — Deputy was dispatched to the 16000 block of Road 36 in Madera for a report of a gravely disabled adult. An investigation was conducted and the individual was placed on Welfare and Institution Code 5150 hold and a report was written. The case was closed.

Sept. 15

1:42 p.m. — Deputies were dispatched to the 19000 block of Western Way in Madera regarding a female who had made suicidal statements. Upon arrival it was determined the female has had a history of mental health problems and it has been getting worse. Based on statements obtained from family members, the female was taken to a hospital for a mental health evaluation.