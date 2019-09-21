Maderans in College: Andrews leading UC Merced in senior season

Former Madera South Stallions standout girls volleyball player Dominique Andrews is continuing to build off her record-setting season last year.

The senior is averaging three kills per set over the first 10 matches of the season for the UC Merced Bobcats. She is averaging more than 10 kills per match with 115 kills in 290 attempts, both team-leading totals. She also has 15 blocks to place second on the team.

UC Merced cross country runner Maria Aguilar (Madera South) placed second on her team at the first race of the year at the Kim Duyst Invitational in Ceres on Sept. 14.

Aguilar finished 38th overall and less than a minute behind the team’s top scorer.

Adrian Alvarez-Gil (Madera South) placed sixth on the UC Merced men’s team with a 57th place overall finish. He was right behind his teammate for fifth and less than a second from placing third on the team.

Kris Bueno (Madera) led the Minot Beavers with four receptions for 42 yards in a Sept. 14 loss to Northern State. It was the senior’s first four receptions of the seasion.

Chris Chapa (Madera) has received playing time in both games for Wayne State College. The junior transfer from Fresno City College is in his first year at Wayne State.

Fresno Pacific’s Seth Garcia (Madera South) ran his first race of the season for the Sunbirds and helped the team to an eighth place finish at the Biola Invitational on Sept. 7. He was eighth on the team score in 122nd place.

At the UC Riverside Invitational, the Sunbirds placed 15th overall while Garcia was seventh on the team in scoring.

Meanwile, Veronica Ortega (Madera South) placed second on the Sunbirds at the Biola Invitational in 35th place overall and a time of 19:03.03, just six seconds behind the team-leader.

The Sunbirds also placed 12th overall at the UC Riverside Invitational. Ortega finished in 45th place and second on the team. She was four seconds behind the team-leader, who placed 42nd.

The University of Pacific women’s cross country team placed fourth at the Big Wave Invitational in Hawaii on Aug. 31. Jasmine Gonzalez (Madera) led the team with a 17th place finish. She finished the course with a time of 19:29.0, more than two minutes before the second UOP runner.

Gonzalez, again, led her team with a 40th place finish at the Stump invitational, hosted by UC Davis, on Sept. 13. She finished the course in 24:07.5.

Nicholas Hernandez (Madera South) opened his season for Embry-Riddle at the Mark Covert Classic at CSU Fullerton. He placed eighth on his team in scoring.

Hernandez was fifth on his team in scoring at the Embry-Riddle Arizona Invitational on Sept. 14 with a seventh place finish.

At the Wyoming Invitational, Colorado University junior Eduardo (Lalo) Herrera (Madera South) placed 12th overall and was fourth on the team in scoring to help the Buffalos to a second place team finish.

Former Madera kicker Evan Rios is doing it all for the Western New Mexico Mustangs. Rios is 1-for-3 on fiel goal attempts with a 54-yarder and had one blocked. He also had 13 punts for 38.4 yard average with a long of 45 yards. He has landed two inside the 20 yards line with just one touchback. He also has 11 kickoffs with five touchbacks.

Kaleb Roth (Liberty) got his first two collegiate carries against Colorado Mesa on Sept. 7 for the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology football team.

His next game was Sept. 14 against Western Colorado University, the same school his brother is redshirting this year at. Although he didn’t get a carry, he received playing time.

Erica Tello (Madera South) placed 18th for the Holy Names cross country team to place seventh on the team to help her team to a third place finish at the team’s HNU Cross Country Invite on Sept. 7. Tello then ran her fastest six-kilometer time at the Kim Duyst Invitational on Sept. 14. She placed fifth on the team.

In two victories for Fresno City College, quarterback Jonah Johnson (Madera South) has thrown for five touchdowns and 294 yards. He has also rushed for a pair of touchdowns.

Freshman receiver J.J. Espinoza (Madera) leads the Rams with five catches for 54 yards for a 10.8 yards per catch average.

Receiver Mathew Manoz (Madera south) is third on the College of the Sequoias team with five receptions for 50 yards, including a long of 19 yards.

COS volleyball sophomore Lexi Carmona (Madera) has played in every set this season. The libero leads the team with 143 digs to go with 16 aces through the team’s first nine matches.

With five players from Madera schools, the Fresno city Rams women’s soccer team is 6-0 to open the season. Madera’s Mia Alvarez, Noemi Cabello and Itzel Rodriguez teams with Liberty’s Brooke Wristen and Madera South’s Nelly Garcia on the Rams’ squad.

Rodriguez is second on the team with three goals and seven points. Alvarez has played in every game in the center midfielder position and has delivered an assist. Wristen has also played in every game and has also delivered an assist. Garcia has also made an appearance in five games while Cabello has one appearance.