Circle Gallery’s 26th Ag Show opens to some 100 art lovers

For The Madera Tribune

Iris Asai, best of show winner for the annual Celebrate Agriculture with the Arts competition hosted by the Madera Arts Council, stands by her oil painting, “Prima Della Raccolta” during a reception and award ceremony Thursday night.

About 100 arts fanciers gathered Thursday at the Circle Gallery on Gateway Drive for the Opening of the Madera County Arts Council’s 26th Annual Celebrate Agriculture With the Arts exhibit.

Artists were introduced, cash prizes were handed out, hors d’oeuvres were munched on and wine was sipped by those in attendence.

The exhibit, which usually marks the opening of the autumn social season in Madera, was being held for the first time in the Circle Gallery’s new quarters, which include not only a spacious gallery, but some smaller ones designed to show paintings, photos and sculptures to their best advantage.

Best of show this year was an oil painting of grapes entitled “Prima della racolta” by Iris Asai of Merced.

The juror was Kathleen Sheridan of San Benito County, where she and her husband, Kent Child, have art studios.

The show will remain open through Oct. 23 at the Gallery at 424 N. Gateway Ave. It can be reached at 661-7005.

The show was staged by Rochelle Noblett, the Circle Gallery’s executive director and the gallery staff, which includes Shannon Grissom, David Opfergelt and Cassie Reyes.