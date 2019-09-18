‘Madera’s Got Talent’ show has big night

Courtesy of Regina Cantu

“Madera’s Got Talent” winners from left, Nova Krumm, Vincent Rodriguez, Isaac Beltran, German Guiterrez, Fabian Beltran, and Rachel Diaz gather on stage after receiving their awards at the competition on Saturday.

The 4th Annual Madera’s Got Talent was held Saturday, Sept. 14. The Madera LEO Club (sponsored by the Madera Evening Lions) hosts this event to raise funds for their “New Coat Project” and the “New Shoes and Socks Project.”

In past years, the Talent Show made just enough money for the LEOs to cover the cost of the coats they buy for the needy children in Madera. This year, though, the event raised enough money to cover the cost of 250 coats, and many pairs of shoes and socks as well.

The Leos expressed thanks to the many sponsors who contributed to the event.

These included Round Table Pizza, Fastway Market, Fastway Chicken, Ciummo & Associates/Mike Fitzgerald, Ricardo Arredondo, Carmel Homes, Madera Breakfast Lions, and Madera Evening Lions.

Silver Sponsors: All About Dance & Gymnastics, Central Cal Machining, and Alex Salazar.

Bronze Sponsors: Madera Animal Hospital, Pro T’s; Seabury, Copland & Anderson; BK Pharmacy; Pacific Metal Fab; SJVC; Bass & Sons; Abel Perez; Banda’s Kenpo Karate; Galen & Janet Wright; Jose & Carmina Rodriguez; and Placer Title Co.

A Special thank you to Blessings Creations, Movies Madera and Creative Copy.

The LEOs would like to thank the master of ceremonies, Tim Riche’ and the Judges: Ginger Latimer, Roger Harabedian, Mike Fitzgerald, Madera Police Chief Dino Lawson, and Madera Unified School District Superintendent Todd Lile.

Many of the contestants have been in previous shows and have said that they look forward to the show every year, because they have made good friends. They compete in two divisions: K-6th grade and 7th-12th grade.

This year’s winners are, for the k-6th Grade — 1st place: Isaac Beltran (6th grade/Adams Elementary), 2nd Place: Vincent Rodriguez (6th grade/Sherman Thomas STEM Academy), 3rd Place: Nova Krumm (6th Grade/Adams Elementary). Winners from 7th-12th Grade — 1st Place: Rachel Diaz (12th Grade/Madera South High School), 2nd Place: Fabian Beltran (10th grade/Madera High School), 3rd Place: German Guiterrez (9th Grade/Madera South High School).

The winners of Madera’s got Talent and the Top 10 contestants will perform at the Pomegranate Festival.